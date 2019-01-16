Panic buttons, CCTVs in all NDMC schools to augment security

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to install emergency buttons and close circuit cameras in open areas of all schools to augment security of students, in its budget for financial year 2019-20.

“We want to constantly monitor activities inside NDMC schools,” said NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar.

The smart safety buttons will work with the help of communication network developed by TATA and used by civic agency for other services. The system has been installed at NP Bengali Girls Senior Secondary School, Gole Market on a pilot basis.

“As soon as someone presses the emergency button, an alarm will sound in the principal’s room and security kiosks of the school. Also, text messages will be sent to the pre-stored mobile numbers,” said Kumar.

Giving a push to sports and extra curricular activities, the civic agency aims to construct auditorium at 14 schools. “Further, last year we started football coaching for under-10 girls students at three schools. On the same lines, we aim to start football academy for under-10 boys at three schools,” said Kumar.

Health Schemes

To simplify the process of issuing birth and death certificate, the New Delhi Municipal Council has announced ‘block chain technology’ for receiving birth and death certificates applications.

“Under the scheme, a system —which can be accessed by hospitals and health department — will be developed. The system will help in feeding and accessing data related to birth and death of a person on real time basis,” said an official.

The civic agency plans to install health ATMs at four places — at Palika Kendra dispensary, Charak Palika Hospital, Dharam Marg Polyclinic and and TB Polyclinic — for screening and detecting 40 health-related problems.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 13:45 IST