Parents request CBSE to waive off registration fee of classes 10,12

delhi

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:07 IST

The All India Parents Association (AIPA) has written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), requesting it to waive off the registration fees for classes 10 and 12 this year in view of the financial problems due to the Covid-enforced lockdown.

In CBSE-affiliated schools, students of classes 10 and 12 have to pay between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 registration fee, including practical charges and others. Students also have to pay Rs 500 as fine in case they do not pay the registration fee within the deadline.

In a letter sent to CBSE on Tuesday, AIPA president Ashok Agarwal said, “In the unprecedented pandemic that this country is facing, many parents have lost their jobs and source of livelihood. However, instead of being considerate and helping the students and parents, the CBSE has chosen this time to put the parents and students under more duress by levying registration charges of approximately Rs 2,450 per student.”

“Most of the students in government schools are from underprivileged backgrounds. Many parents are pulling out their kids from private schools as they are not being able to pay their tuition fees. Putting them under more financial stress will result in large scale exodus by students from schools… We hope that you will understand the enormity of this problem and withdraw the order (asking for the registration fee)” the letter added.

Anu, a class 12 student at a government school in Delhi, said, “Both my brother and I are in Class 12 this year and have been told to submit Rs 2,500 each as the CBSE registration fee. Our father, who was working as a mechanic, lost his job amid the lockdown. We do not know what to do now.”

A senior official at the CBSE said, “The board doesn’t receive any money for the exams from the government or any other agency. It won’t be possible for the board to waive the registration fee. How will we conduct the exams then? We work on a no profit and no loss basis.”