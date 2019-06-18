Parties unite in condemnation of ‘excesses’, demand action

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met the 45-year old Gramin Sewa driver who was allegedly thrashed by policemen in Mukherjee Nagar on Sunday night while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed that the policemen “insulted” the driver by attacking his turban. The Congress wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, expressing concern over the “rising crime graph in the capital” and seeking an appointment with him.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to call it a “shameful incident” of the police “ruthlessly” beating the father-son duo over a “petty issue”. He requested Union home minister Amit Shah to “ensure justice”.

Kejriwal, who met the man and his family, said the Delhi Police’s “brutality” was highly condemnable and “unjustified”. “I demand an impartial probe into the incident. I appeal Union home minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to take strict action against the guilty so that no citizen is treated like this in the future,” the chief minister said.

Raising the issue of rising crimes in Delhi, the chief minister said, “The L-G and the home minister will have to be very strict about the rising crime in Delhi. This needs to stop. What has happened is highly condemnable and those responsible should not be spared.”

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit wrote a letter to the L-G on Monday. Police and public order in Delhi comes under the control of the L-G who reports to the Central government.

“In the past few days, Delhi has witnessed many horrible crimes, including murders, robberies, extortions, snatchings, shootings and acid attacks, with the Delhi Police standing as mute spectators when criminals were having a free run across the Capital. No part in Delhi was free from the reign of criminals, who have become bolder and brazen, which clearly exposes grave chinks in policing in the Capital,” Dikshit wrote in her letter to the L-G that was shared by the Congress in a statement.

BJP’s MLA from Rajouri Garden, Sirsa said he met Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik who “assured” him that a case will be registered against all the police officials involved in the incident. “The commissioner asked the person who was beaten up to write a complaint against the erring police officers visible in a video of the incident and not just the three who are suspended,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal urged home minister Amit Shah to direct the police to register a case of attempt to murder against police officers. “Urging the home minister to award exemplary punishment to the cops involved in this dastardly act, the SAD president said this was necessary to send the right message to society that atrocities by men in uniform would not be tolerated under any circumstance,” Badal’s office said in a statement.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said there was no place for violence in the society, while demanding punishment for the guilty.

“Violence has no place in any civil society. The Mukherjee Nagar incident is sad and condemnable. A free and fair enquiry should be done, so that no innocent should be punished and guilty should be brought to book,” he said.

