Plea in HC over ‘inadequate steps’ to control Covid-19

delhi Updated: May 06, 2020 22:46 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Delhi government on a plea which has contended that the government was not taking adequate steps to control Covid-19 and that the DDA flats Narela that have been converted into quarantine centers lacked facilities.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice on the plea by one Nirmal Gorana, who alleged that not enough efforts are being made to ensure the availability of doctors, providing adequate hygiene in the flats, sufficient number of sanitation workers for carrying out sanitization.

The plea also contended that there is an immediate need for disinfection of toilets and rooms, improving the quality of food, repairing two elevators in one of the blocks that are out of service and make provision of linen, soap, sanitisers and other essential items.

Appearing for the Delhi government, its additional standing counsel, Sameer Vashisht, denied the allegations said that as per the instructions received from the District Magistrate (North), Delhi, all facilities were available at the 14 DDA towers that have been converted for housing patients diagnosed Covid-19 positive and those who have turned Covide-19 negative after treatment.

Following brief submissions, the court asked the Delhi government to file its reply within three days and posted the matter for further hearing on May 14.

