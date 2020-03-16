e-paper
Plea to preserve CCTV clips in N-E Delhi riots

delhi Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent
The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre, Delhi government and the city police on a plea seeking directions to the preserve the CCTV footage and grant compensation to the victims of the recent riots in north-east Delhi.

The bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the authorities on the plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind seeking FIRs against those involved in the violence and setting up of Special Investigation Team comprising retired judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court.

The plea said that the police be directed to preserve the CCTV footage of the riot affected areas from February 23 to March 1 and should not remove debris without collecting evidence from the site. It contended that there was serious allegation of damage to the CCTV cameras and the debris has also been removed to tamper the evidence from the site of the riots.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) also contended that FIRs have not been lodged against persons responsible for the riots and alleged that the police is not accepting the complaint in which the accused are named and they are insisting to give complaint against unknown persons.

The plea further sought taking legal and disciplinary action against police officials for their alleged inaction or active participation in the riots and destruction of evidence. It has also sought direction to the Delhi government to provide adequate compensation to the victims in accordance to the scheme valid for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The matter would be now heard on March 27.

