PM Modi to flag-off Delhi Metro’s first driverless train, National Common Mobility Card today

delhi

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 23:37 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate India’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line — which connects Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden — along with launching the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services on the Airport Express Line.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the inauguration will be held via video conferencing at 11am on Monday.

“These innovations are going to herald a new era of travelling, comfort and enhanced mobility for Delhi-NCR residents. With the commencement of driverless trains on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, DMRC will enter the elite league of 7% of world’s Metro networks, which can operate without drivers,” the DMRC statement read.

DMRC also announced that after the 37-km Magenta Line, they are also preparing to introduce the driverless technology on the 57-km Pink Line corridor (Shiv Vihar-Majlis Park) by mid-2021. This would increase the driverless network on the Delhi Metro to around 94kms, which is nearly 9% of Delhi Metro’s total network.

“The driverless trains will be fully automated, which will require minimum human intervention and will eliminate the possibilities of human errors. Delhi Metro has been a pioneer in introducing technology driven solutions for passenger comfort and this is another step in the same direction,” the Delhi Metro said.

Officials explained that the driverless train technology has set standards for automation called grades of automation (GoA). In GoA 1, trains are run by one driver and, in GoA 2 and GoA 3, the role of the driver is reduced to operating doors and for taking over in case of emergencies — the starting and halting of trains is automated. Finally, in the GoA 4, trains are set on a completely unattended operations mode.

Beginning tomorrow, at the Magenta line between Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden, GoA 3 will be adopted for the services.

Apart from this, the Delhi Metro on Monday will also begin the use of the National Common Mobility Card, on the Airport Express Line. This will allow passengers carrying a RuPay -debit card issued in the last 18 months by 23 banks to swipe these for Metro travel. Passengers from any part of the country will now be able to travel on the Airport Express line using this card, the DMRC said.

“This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022,” DMRC spokespersons confirmed.