‘PMO did not agree to quota for Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office (PMO) for 85% reservation for Delhi voters in jobs and colleges, but the PMO did not agree.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the AAP, however, did not specify exactly when he had written to the PMO even as he elaborated his government’s longstanding tussle with the BJP-led Centre, while addressing a public gathering in northeast Delhi’s Gokulpur.

“We had written to Modiji about 85% reservation in jobs and colleges for Delhi voters but he did not agree to it... Last time (2014) you had cast your vote to elect a PM. Did Modiji help you get jobs? Did Modiji help you with your child’s college admission?” said Kejriwal as he pitched for full statehood for Delhi, AAP’s primary poll plank.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said, “He is lying to the people of Delhi. He should say when he sent the proposal. If such a proposal was sent, then why was it not tabled in the Assembly? If the AAP is so serious about reservations in colleges, then why does it not implement it in colleges run by the Delhi government?”

Delhi goes to the polls on May 12. So far, AAP is the only party to have announced candidates in all seven Lok Sabha seats. Dilip Pandey is the party’s candidate from Northeast Delhi.

In his speech, the CM asserted the BJP and Congress governments could not bring about as much development in any state in India as much as the AAP had in Delhi over the past four years.

While elaborating on the demand for full statehood for Delhi, Kejriwal said being a state in its own right can lead to better health-care, education, jobs, law and order, housing and infrastructure, among other things, over which the Delhi government does not have absolute control as of now. He also attacked the Congress and the BJP for promising full statehood in their earlier poll manifestos and later “betraying Delhi voters”.

He accused the Centre of not letting his government function and pointed out several areas including notifying 200,000 job openings in the government to full CCTV coverage of Delhi.

He also attacked the Congress. “Some people ask me if Sheila Dikshit could work without full statehood why can’t you? Now I ask them if the Congress under Sheila Dikshit was working good, why were government hospitals and schools in Delhi in such a bad shape? That is the reason why people voted for the AAP in 2015. While the BJP won three seats despite there being the Modi wave, the Congress won none,” he said.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 01:51 IST