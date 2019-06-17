Police bust two gangs involved in stealing vehicles

The Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have busted three gangs of vehicle thieves and recovered 17 stolen motorcycles and scooters from them.

Six men were arrested and a minor was apprehended for allegedly stealing two-wheelers in the city, the police said.

Police said that one of the gangs from Mewat region travel in auto rickshaw during night and stole parked motorcycle using master keys. The gang stole vehicles as per demands of their clients. They operated mostly in south Delhi. Two members of this gang, identified as Shokeen,23, and Shaikul,27, were arrested, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that the duo were arrested from Jaitpur Road on Thursday night. During questioning, the two allegedly told police that they had stolen many two-wheelers from Badarpur, SaheenBagh and Kalindi Kunj areas. Seven stolen motorcycles and three scooters were recovered from them.

On Wednesday, police laid a trap at Khader Pulia near Agra canal road and arrested Danish and Attaul Rehman, both residents of JJ Colony in Delhi’s Madanpur Khadre, and apprehended one juvenile. In the third operation, Deepak and Akash were arrested on Thursday while they were riding on a stolen motorcycle in Govindpuri, he said.

“Ten more stolen bikes and scooters were recovered from the men arrested in the two other operations,” Biswal said.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 01:42 IST