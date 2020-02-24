Pro-, anti-CAA groups clash in Delhi’s streets

delhi

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 00:36 IST

Two groups of people protesting against and in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, threw stones at each other in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad on Saturday in the latest round of violence over the amended law, which has triggered protests across the country since December last year.

Sunday’s tension in the national capital, which saw police resorting to firing tear gas shells and using batons on Sunday, began after anti-CAA protesters blocked Jafrabad Road, which runs underneath the Jafrabad Metro station around 10pm on Saturday night, the police said. The two groups blamed each other for starting the violence.

The protests and the subsequent violence forced the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut the entry and exit gates of the Jafrabad Metro station at 8.30am and of Maujpur-Babarpur station at 5pm. The gates were shut till the end of Metro operations on Sunday, DMRC said.

The stone-pelting began after a group supporting CAA at the Maujpur crossing protested the blockade by those demonstrating against the law a kilometre away, the police said. While witnesses said the pro- and anti-CAA protesters clashed in the area, the police said they were trying to ascertain the identity of those involved in the violence.

Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police (eastern range), the violence involved “stray elements” in Jafrabad and Maujpur between 4.30pm and 5pm.

One of the carriageways on the road remained barricaded as of late Sunday night as the anti-CAA protesters continued their sit-in. The road serves as one of the key feeders to GT Road, which it intersects near Seelampur Metro station.

The Delhi Police said that while the number of anti-CAA protesters was about 6,000 during the day and 2,000 by the evening, the strength of the pro-CAA protesters was about 4,000 in the afternoon and reduced to 500 by the evening.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra issued a call to gather pro-CAA protesters on Sunday afternoon. Mishra, who failed to win the Model Town seat in the recent assembly elections, later posted a video on Twitter, saying he was giving an “ultimatum” to the Delhi Police to clear the anti-CAA protesters within three days. “They want the situation in Delhi to remain volatile. That’s why they [anti-CAA protesters] are blocking roads and creating a riot-like atmosphere. We have not picked up a single stone till now. We will wait till [US President Donald] Trump is here [in Delhi]. But after that, we won’t even listen to you [the police] if the roads aren’t cleared. We are appealing you [police] to clear Jafrabad and Chand Bagh till Trump leaves. If not, we’ll have to take to the streets,” Mishra, who was banned by the Election Commission for 48 hours over “incendiary comments” during election campaigning, said in the video.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Ved Prakash Surya could be seen standing alongside Mishra in the 41-second-long video. The Delhi Police, however, refused to comment on the tweet.

Jafrabad residents said they were peacefully protesting against CAA since January 15 in the locality. They said that they decided to block the road to bring attention to their cause.

“We have been protesting for over a month and yet no one has paid attention to our demands. This is why hundreds of us had to come out and block the road,” said Naziya, 26, one of the anti-CAA protesters.

JCP Kumar said it was premature to determine the identity of the people pelting the stones and who they were targeting.

“We used minimum force such as tear gas to disperse them,” said Kumar, adding that any use of batons was only to push back the miscreants. While the number of civilians injured in the stone-pelting wasn’t immediately known, at least three policemen sustained wounds in the incident, he said. The anti-CAA protesters said they only intended to block one side of the road. While the carriageway adjacent to Jafrabad Metro station’s gate no. 1 was teeming with protesters waving national flags and chanting slogans, others could be seen managing traffic on the other carriageway.

“Our intention is not to inconvenience anybody and that is why we contained our protest to only one side of the road. We just want the government to listen to our concerns,” said Javed Ali, 25, a salesperson and a local resident.

The anti-CAA protesters said they were extending solidarity to the Bharat Bandh call given by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Locals said shops that are usually open on Sunday, remained shut through the day in solidarity with the bandh call. Last week, Azad visited the initial protest site near the station.

“Azad fought for us and was even arrested from Jama Masjid in December. He stood with us and that is why we are standing with him now,” said a Class 10 student at the protest site.

The Bhim Army had given the call for a countrywide strike to protest against CAA, a proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register exercise in addition to the February 7 Supreme Court ruling on “reservation in public posts and vacancies in appointments as well as promotions.”

Meanwhile, a separate group of anti-CAA protesters gathered at Chand Bagh, intending to march from Bhajanpura to Raj Ghat through Signature Bridge. They also blocked the Wazirabad Road on Sunday morning for nine hours, the protesters said.

At a third location, anti-CAA protesters, who have been on a sit-in stir in south Delhi’s Hauz Rani since January 23, alleged that the police baton-charged them, leaving many wounded. But Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (south), denied using force. “There was absolutely no use of force by the police against the agitators. Instead, the protesters heckled the police,” said Thakur.

The rise in tension comes a day after the anti-citizenship law protesters in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh opened the barricades to a road that will allow commuters to enter Noida from Delhi through a circuitous route after two months of blockade.