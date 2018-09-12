Protest at Delhi school over alleged sexual assault of three-year-old girl

A group of parents held a protest outside a private school in north Delhi on Tuesday over the alleged sexual assault of a three-and-half-year old nursery student last week, which they alleged was committed by someone at the school.

Around 100 protesters, including the girl’s family members, demanded the arrest of the principal and other school officials over their alleged “negligence”. More than 50 police personnel were deployed at the site to maintain law and order.

According to the parents, on September 4, the mother noticed a blood stain on the child’s undergarments after she came back from school. She immediately informed the father and they took the child to a hospital.

“The hospital confirmed that my daughter was sexually assaulted. She did not go anywhere other than the school. We raised the matter with the school and have informed the police. But, nobody listened to us,” the father said.

The girl’s family alleged that the police have been trying to “shield the school”. “The police have not arrested anyone from the school as of now. They do not understand the trauma we are going through,” the girl’s father said.

School authorities, meanwhile, denied any involvement in the incident.

“We have examined the CCTV footage of the day and the girl was looking happy and cheerful throughout the day. Her father had dropped and picked her from the classroom itself. There was no sign of disturbance on her face. The allegations against the school are absolutely baseless. We have sympathy with the parents. She is our child as well,” said the school’s spokesperson.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Aslam Khan said a case under section 6 (sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered on September 5, the same day the girl’s parents filed their complaint. The FIR, however, does not name the accused.

“We checked the CCTV footage of the school and spoke to the staff. Nothing suspicious has been found against them. As of now, we have not given a clean chit to the school or to anybody in the girl’s family, her relatives or neighbours. Our investigation is underway,” said Khan.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 03:14 IST