Protest continues at Delhi borders, farmers threaten to block railway tracks across India

delhi

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:14 IST

The farmers union leading the protests at the borders of Delhi on Thursday threatened to block railway tracks across the country if the Centre does not agree to their demands and repeal the three new farm laws.

Addressing a press conference on Singhu border on Thursday evening, farmer leader Boota Singh said the farmers had decided to intensify their ongoing agitation. “We will block railway tracks across the country if the Centre does not revoke the three farm laws.A date for the same will be announced soon,” he said.

Agriculture minister Narendra Tomar on Thursday urged farmer leaders to come in for another round of talks, which was however, rejected by farmer leaders.

On Thursday, the protests continued across Delhi borders with more farmers joining the stir at Singhu border — the biggest protest site. “We are expecting more people to join the protest at Delhi borders ahead of the all India protest that will be observed on Monday,” said farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu.

At Singhu border, protesters on Thursday were seen shouting slogans against the government, singing songs of resilience, taking out marches with posters and banners, and attending speeches delivered from the stage. Besides food, free books and sanitary napkins were also distributed among protesters. Inderjeet Singh, the member of Guru Nanak Mission Society Nawashahr Punjab, arrived on Thursday morning with a stack of books that weighed ‘three quintal’ to distribute among the protesting farmers. “Most of these books are based on the holy book Guru Granth Sahib. We wanted to distribute these so that they can read in their free time. We have got books in Punjabi, Hindi, and English,” he said.

Some popular faces, including Bollywood actor Gul Panag and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit were also spotted at Singhu border on Thursday.

At the Ghazipur border, the situation continued to remain peaceful on Thursday with some farmers from Hapur and Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh going back to collect more ration and supplies. In the evening, during a press briefing, the national spokesperson for Bhartiya Kisan Union and farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait said, “Our stand is firm and until the laws are repealed, we will stay put.”

At Tikri border, one of the sites of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, some protesters were seen holding posters demanding the release of arrested activists and intellectuals including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imaam, Sudha Bhardwaj, and Anand Teltumbde, among others, to mark the International Human Rights Day on Thursday.