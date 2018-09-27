PWD asks for Rs 66 cr to repair broken stretch on Delhi-Meerut road

A day after the Ghaziabad district administration resorted to diverting traffic from a potholed stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Road, officials of the public works department (PWD) have sent the government a proposal asking for Rs 66 crore to repair the road and construct a drainage system.

Officials said a committee of senior officials from Lucknow will arrive on Wednesday, but PWD officials from Ghaziabad prepared a proposal and rushed to Lucknow on Tuesday night itself keeping in mind the dire situation on the Delhi-Meerut Road.

A major patch of road in Muradnagar has crumbled and developed craters, which have thrown traffic out of gear.

“The diversions are in place, but the PWD sent officials to Lucknow late Tuesday with a proposal to request ₹66 crore. This will be to double-layer the road and also to construct a drainage system. The issue is being taken up by state officials,” Ritu Maheshwari, district magistrate, said.

To gauge the condition of other major roads, the district magistrate invited feedback from citizens on microblogging site, Twitter (@dm_ghaziabad). She said there were more than 200 responses from residents about the condition of nearly

50 roads.

“The idea was to apprise ourselves of the situation. I will now be getting a list of such roads compiled, and a physical inspection will be ordered soon. Once the physical inspection is complete, funds will be sought from the infrastructure development funds (IDF) to repair these roads,” she said.

On Twitter, citizens apprised the district administration officials about the poor condition of stretches in and around Crossings Republik, NH-24, Delhi-Meerut Road, Bhopra, Mohan Nagar, Loni Road, CISF Road, Suryanagar and Khoda, as well as other areas.

