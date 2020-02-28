e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Rajdhani Express stopped at Dadri after passenger tweets ‘5 bombs in the train’

Rajdhani Express stopped at Dadri after passenger tweets ‘5 bombs in the train’

The 12424 DBRT Rajdhani runs between New Delhi and Dibrugarh Town railway stations.It begins its journey at 4.10 PM from Delhi and arrives at the destination at 7.00 am.

delhi Updated: Feb 28, 2020 18:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The 12424 DBRT Rajdhani runs between New Delhi and Dibrugarh Town railway stations.It begins its journey at 4.10 PM from Delhi and arrives at the destination at 7.00 am.
The 12424 DBRT Rajdhani runs between New Delhi and Dibrugarh Town railway stations.It begins its journey at 4.10 PM from Delhi and arrives at the destination at 7.00 am.(Bhushan Koyande/HT/RepresentativePhoto)
         

The Railways has halted Friday’s New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express at Dadri near here and pressed security agencies into action after a passenger claimed there were “5 bombs in the train”, officials said.

“I want to inform that there are 5 bombs in a train rajdhani(12424) going from new delhi to kanpur central. Please take some action on this quickly. @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @DelhiPolice @IRCTCofficial,” tweeted Sanjeev Singh Gurjar, a passenger.

Responding to the tweet, the Superintendent of Government Railway Police, Agra, wrote from its official handle, “Regarding the above information, all the senior officers have been made aware that the train is being stopped at the post GRP Dadri and is being checked with the joint efforts of RPF and GRP,” it said in a tweet.

The 12424 DBRT Rajdhani runs between New Delhi and Dibrugarh Town railway stations.It begins its journey at 4.10 PM from Delhi and arrives at the destination at 7.00 am.

tags
top news
Delhi Govt okays prosecution of ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case
Delhi Govt okays prosecution of ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case
Economy grew 4.7% in Dec quarter; data for previous quarters ramped up
Economy grew 4.7% in Dec quarter; data for previous quarters ramped up
At Naveen Patnaik’s lunch, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on same table
At Naveen Patnaik’s lunch, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on same table
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
‘First Kar Sevak’ Kameshwar Chaupal recalls day he laid foundation stone for Ram temple
‘First Kar Sevak’ Kameshwar Chaupal recalls day he laid foundation stone for Ram temple
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
KTM showcases X-Bow GTX, a 600 hp thunder machine on four wheels
KTM showcases X-Bow GTX, a 600 hp thunder machine on four wheels
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News