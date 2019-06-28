Raju Gehlot revealed his identity only on deathbed

For eight years, after his live-in partner Neetu Solanki’s body was found stuffed in bag outside the New Delhi railway station in 2011 and he became the prime suspect, Raju Gehlot ensured that the world knew him only as Rohan Dahiya.

It was only on Tuesday, after doctors at a Gurugram hospital told him that he was suffering from multiple organ failure, that Gehlot decided to remove his cloak of duplicity.

The revelation drew his family to the hospital Tuesday night, even though they had allegedly been ignoring him for over a week since they got to know of his illness.

But Gehlot managed to evade the police till his last breath, just as he done for the past eight years, when he was a fugitive from law. By the time two Delhi Police teams rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning, he had already been dead a few hours.

“Aapka shikaar Gurgaon ke ek hospital mein admit hai (Your target is admitted at a Gurgaon hospital),” was the phone call crime branch inspector Ritesh Kumar had received Wednesday morning, leading to the closure of the eight year-old murder case that was often referred to as the case of the “girl with a peacock tattoo (Solanki had a tattoo on her by which her parents had identified the body)”.

Police said a domestic quarrel had allegedly led to Gehlot stabbing Solanki to death, stuffing her body in a bag and dumping it at the New Delhi railway station in February 2011.

While the police have confirmed Gehlot’s death, Solanki’s aged parents will need more than just media reports to believe it. “We don’t trust the police. They may be lying. They have not even updated us about the development,” Solanki’s mother Sushila said.

Solanki’s father, Kartar Singh Solanki, alleged that the police have been hostile towards him and his wife since the early days of the probe, which he alleged was to “dissuade them from pursuing the case”.

“When I would visit the crime branch office, I would be made to sit with criminals who would be tied up and beaten in front of me. All this was done to dissuade me from seeking justice for my daughter — Gehlot’s relatives are in the Delhi Police and are men with clout,” Kartar Singh said.

“The police failed to provide justice to my daughter, but God punished him. He managed to work in Gurugram for so many years without even having to change the way he looked,” Sushila said.

But Rajeev Ranjan, additional commissioner of police (crime branch), said no effort was spared all these eight years to trace Gehlot.

“For two years, we were on Gehlot’s trail and would miss him by just a day or two. Every mobile phone he could call on had been under our surveillance till his death,” Ranjan said, adding that the police learnt of Gehlot’s hospitalisation only because of their efforts.

An investigator said for the first six months after the murder, the crime branch camped for several weeks on end in places such as Goa, Mumbai and Bangalore to hunt for Gehlot.

“Since Gehlot had a good command of English and carried himself — he used to be a cabin crew member with Air India — we deduced that he would most likely find work in a hotel or a call centre. Police officers took up jobs as waiters, bartenders, and as executives with at least four BPOs to find Gehlot,” an investigator claimed.

On Thursday, the police revealed that while the couple fought often in the days preceding the murder, Gehlot was “very angry” with Solanki after she allegedly burnt all his documents and certificates, making it difficult for him to find suitable employment.

Since the couple was unemployed in the last two months before the murder, and hence short of money, Solanki would pressure Gehlot to demand his share of the family property, Ranjan said.

“The trigger for the murder was Gehlot learning that Solanki had called his sister and abused her over this issue,” Ranjan said based on information collected during the questioning of Gehlot’s cousin Naveen Shokeen, who was arrested soon after the murder for “harbouring the alleged killer”.

