Rebuild Ravidas temple at same or alternative site: Vijay Goel

BJP MP Vijay Goel on Tuesday said that the Ravidas temple, which was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) last week, should be reconstructed either at the same place or at an alternative site. Goel said that he has asked the DDA to provide an alternative site for the temple.

The demolition of the temple, which was carried out on the directions of the Supreme Court, has become a political issue with various political parties demanding it be reconstructed.

“I have spoken to the DDA vice-chairman in this regard. I have asked the DDA to provide land for the temple at an alternate site. I’ll contribute one month salary for its reconstruction,” said Goel.

He added, “The temple should not have been demolished at first place because there might also be other religious structures as well in the protected forest area. However, the temple has been demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court. The matter should not be politicised.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had carried out a protest march against the BJP on Sunday opposing the demolition of the temple.

A senior DDA said that the land can be allotted only if the Supreme Court agrees to it. “We can give the land if the Supreme Court allows it as the matter is with the apex court.”rebuold

