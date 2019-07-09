Release treated water in Yamuna: Delhi CM Kejriwal to Haryana govt

In a bid to meet the national capital’s water demands, chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Monday requested the Haryana government to release treated water into the Yamuna river, just as Delhi is doing.

At present, Delhi produces around 500MGD of treated water in its sewage treatment plants (STPs) out of which around 85MGD is used to water a section of the city’s parks and gardens. The rest is released into the Yamuna.

“If we release 56.4 crore litres of water (from the upcoming Okhla STP) into the Yamuna, it will flow downstream into the part of Haryana that is woefully short of water for irrigation. If Haryana reciprocates and releases an equal amount of water downstream into Delhi from the northern part of the river, it will satisfy Delhi’s drinking water needs as well. This could be hugely beneficial for both states,” Kejriwal said.

On Monday he laid the foundation of an STP at Okhla along with Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. A release issued by the Delhi government said that it is the largest STP in the country.

“We need to start using treated water for agriculture and industrial purposes. Towards this, chief minister Kejriwal’s proposal is very good and I will consider it seriously. The 500MLD water that this plant (Okhla STP) will generate is a huge resource and we need to ensure it is used productively and not wasted,” said Shekhawat.

At present Okhla STP complex comprises sis existing STPs. As the old plants have outlived their life, a new STP of 124MGD would be constructed with stringent effluent parameters. This water would be released into the Yamuna.

The Okhla STP will treat 56.4 crore litres of waste water with the government claiming that it will be the largest STP in India.

The new plant will have online monitoring of quality parameters of effluent, power generation from biogas and sludge management.

