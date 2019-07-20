Reshuffle in top ranks of Delhi police

In a major reshuffle in the rank of special commissioners of police (Special CPs) in the Delhi Police, 1990-batch IPS officer, Sanjay Singh, has been appointed as the new special commissioner of police (law and order of northern zone). Singh, who was serving as special CP (headquarters and recruitment), has replaced Sandeep Goel, IPS of 1989 batch who was recently posted as the new director general (DG) of Delhi Prisons.

In another development, 1998-batch IPS officer, Muktesh Chander, has been appointed as the new head of the Operations unit. Chander, who served as the director general (DG) of Goa Police (DG), has replaced special CP Sunil Kumar Gautam, a 1989-batch IPS officer. Gautam has been given the charge of special CP (training), a post that was lying vacant since the retirement of PK Bhardwaj, a 1987-batch IPS.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 02:14 IST