RML doctor suicide: Case of abetment filed against three ‘unknown persons’

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case of abetment to suicide against ”unknown persons”, a day after a 52-year-old consultant radiologist of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital ended her life, after leaving behind a note in which she accused three fellow doctors of harassing and humiliating her. The doctors have not been named in the FIR, filed on the complaint given by the woman’s husband.

Police said they would question the doctors to ascertain their role in her suicide. Dr Poonam Vohra was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her bedroom, when her husband Charanjiv Vohra returned home. Vohra said his wife was upset for the last few days and was being harassed.

An investigating officer, who did not wish to be named, said preliminary investigation has revealed the woman was heading the annual confidential review (ACR) report committee and was probing a service matter against the doctors named in her note.

“Two hospital staff, witnesses in the service matter that Poonam was inquiring, were questioned Thursday. Based on their disclosure, we will question the three doctors. It has surfaced the doctors had objected to Poonam studying their ACR report. We are yet to ascertain where and on whose part the legalities were breached,” the officer said.

“We will match Poonam’s suicide note with her handwriting samples. The doctors named in the note were members of the committee she headed. We have been told that during a meeting, she was allegedly humiliated,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said they have registered a case under the IPC Section 306 for abetment to suicide. “We are yet to question the doctors named in the suicide note. The incident is being probed from all angles,” Verma said.

An official from the RML hospital, on condition of anonymity, said, “No complaint of harassment from the woman has been received by the hospital. We were surprised when we came to know about her allegations.”

Dr VK Tiwari, medical superintendent, said police investigation is on and the hospital would cooperate in any way necessary. “As for internal investigations; the ministry has to direct us for any such inquiry,” he said.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 13:37 IST