Radiologist at Delhi’s RML commits suicide, blames fellow doctors for ‘harassing’ her

A 52-year-old consultant radiologist with Ram Manohar Lohia hospital ended her life (by hanging) at her government residence in New Delhi’s North Avenue Wednesday.

Police said the doctor, Poonam Vohra, left behind a note in which she accused three doctors of the hospital of “humiliating and harassing” her as she was heading an inquiry against them.

Police said Poonam lived in a government accommodation in North Avenue. The incident was reported around 1pm when the her husband Charanjiv Vohra, who works for a private company, returned home and found the house locked, police said.

The couple’s two children were at school at the time of the incident.

“When he peeped through the window, Vohra found Poonam hanging from the ceiling fan in their bedroom. With the help of neighbours, he broke open the door and brought her down. They called the police and rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead,” a police officer, not authorised to speak to the media, said.

Vohra said, “She was being harassed and I knew she was upset. I do not know the details (of the inquiry). I have received the suicide note from police.”

Police have sent the body for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said the suicide note was found in the bedroom. “There was just one line written in her suicide note — that these three doctors had been humiliating and harassing her. We learnt that she was heading some department inquiry related to misconduct against the three doctors. We are yet to question the hospital administration and the woman’s colleagues to find out more about these allegations. The content of the note is also being verified,” the deputy commissioner of police Madhur Verma said.

The officer did not disclose the names of the three doctors.

Despite repeated attempts to reach them, RML hospital administration officials did not respond on the issue.

Verma said proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been initiated and the incident is being probed.

Police said the woman’s family members said she had been depressed for the past few months.

However, she was not undergoing any treatment for that, the police, quoting her family, said.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +91-4066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +91-4424640050 from Sneha India foundation (Delhi-based) besides the police helpline number 100.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 08:28 IST