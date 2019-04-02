Robbers try to steal auto amid road scuffle, get caught

Two robbers, who tried to take advantage of a road rage incident near Lodhi Road and attempted to flee with an autorickshaw on Sunday evening, ended up in the police net.

One of the robbers is 20-year-old Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Harijan Camp in Mehar Chand Market, and the other suspect is a juvenile, police said.

According to police, around 6pm, the autorickshaw, which belongs to one Mohammad Ismail from Moradabad in UP, rammed a scooter near Lodhi Road after which both the riders got into a scuffle.

Taking advantage of the quarrel, the robbers started thrashing the auto driver, pretending to be on the scooter rider’s side before snatching the keys of the vehicle.

But when they started fleeing with his auto, the driver raised an alarm and the two men were caught on the spot by two policemen on patrol duty.

Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (south), said that amid the commotion, Kumar and his juvenile aide started thrashing the auto driver to make it look like a road rage incident.

“During the scuffle, Kumar and his minor friend snatched Ismail’s phone and the keys of the autorickshaw. As a number of people had gathered at the spot of the scuffle and Ismail seemed distracted, the duo got into Ismail’s auto. They switched on the ignition, and in order to speed away from the spot, started driving it on the wrong carriageway,” the DCP said.

Seeing the two robbers flee, Ismail raised an alarm and ran after his auto.

“At the same time, our beat head constable Shivlal and constable Battilal, who had specifically been deployed to patrol the same route, spotted the robbers and intercepted the auto on their motorcycle. After a brief chase, the cop, with the help of passersby, managed to stop and catch the duo. They

were arrested for robbery,” DCP Kumar said.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 08:38 IST