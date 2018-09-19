RWAs and NGOs to get more financial aid from Delhi govt

The Delhi Cabinet Tuesday approved the revision of financial assistance to resident welfare associations (RWAs) and NGOs from Rs 1 lakh per acre to Rs 2 lakh per acre for maintenance and development of parks registered with the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS).

The Cabinet also enhanced the financial assistance to leprosy- affected persons from Rs 1,800 per month to Rs 3,000 per month.

This comes two months after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the government will double financial aid for maintenance of parks.

“The cabinet today (Tuesday) approved the proposal to double the financial aid to RWAs and NGOs for the maintenance and development of parks and gardens. Irrespective of the category of the colony, DPGS will contribute 90% of the admissible financial assistance at the rate of Rs two lakh per acre while the balance 10% will have to be borne by the concerned RWAs,” a government statement said.

To overcome the problem of water supply in parks, the cabinet also approved the proposal of one-time financial assistance to RWAs towards the cost of Sewage Treatment Plant at the rate of Rs 2 lakh per acre maximum.

