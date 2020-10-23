Sainik Farm residents move HC against being classified as affluent unauthorised colonies

delhi

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:36 IST

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea by several residents of Sainik Farms who have alleged that they have been arbitrarily and illegally classified as affluent unauthorised colonies, thereby resulting in non-recognition of their ownership rights of their properties.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Union ministry of housing, the Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation seeking their stand on the plea by residents of Sainik Farms and Sainik Farms Western Avenue.

Advocates Uttam Datt and Sonakshi Singh, representing residents of two Sainik Farm colonies, contended that the Centre came out with the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Act of 2019 and regulations were framed under it for recognising the ownership rights of residents of unauthorised colonies.

The plea said that the benefit under the Act and the regulations have been arbitrarily and illegally denied to the residents of the unauthorised colonies that were identified as affluent unauthorised colonies. It contended that no reason or rationale has been provided under the Act or the regulations for such a classification.

The petition has also sought a direction to the Centre to “treat the petitioner’s colonies i.e. Sainik Farms and Sainik Farms Western Avenue at par with the unauthorised colonies” residents of which have been conferred with ownership rights”.

The matter would be now heard on November 27.