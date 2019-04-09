Sajjan Kumar was ‘kingpin’ of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, CBI tells SC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday opposed the bail application of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, accusing him to be the “kingpin” of the 1984 anti-sikh riots in Delhi.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta told a Supreme Court bench led by Justice SA Bobde that it would be a travesty of justice if Kumar was granted bail. He said Kumar is facing trial in another 1984 anti- Sikh riots case at Patiala House district court here.

The SC is seized of Kumar’s appeal against a Delhi High Court verdict of December 17 last year that awarded him life imprisonment for the “remainder of his natural life” in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Lodged in Tihar jail, Kumar (73) has asked for bail until his appeal is decided.

Kumar’s conviction and sentence relates to the killings of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment’s Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1 and 2, 1984.

