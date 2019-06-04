Salesman thrashed by mob in Delhi’s Jaitpur

Suspected to be involved in a fight that took place a few days ago, an 18-year-old salesman was thrashed by a mob for over two hours in south Delhi’s Jaitpur in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The man, who goes by the single name Sajid, sustained severe injuries all over his body, including his face, but the wounds are not life threatening, police said. While Sajid alleged that the mob intensified their violence on getting to know that he was a Muslim and even hurled religious insults at him, Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (southeast), denied that the assault turned into a hate crime. He maintained that it was a case of mistaken identity.

In a video of the incident that is circulating on social media, Sajid is purportedly seen injured, bleeding and telling his attackers he wasn’t the person they were looking for.

He is also heard saying that his name is not Nadeem. The footage further shows that his offer to show his identity proof was met with abuses.

The DCP said one of the alleged attackers has been arrested while they are on the lookout for the other person.

A case of abduction, wrongful confinement and assault has been registered at Jaitpur police station, the officer said.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 07:15 IST