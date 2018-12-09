Samajwadi Party spokesperson detained over scuffle with BJP leader on live TV

Noida police detained a Samajwadi Party spokesperson for allegedly assaulting a BJP leader during a live TV news show at Film City, in Noida’s Sector 16A, on Saturday afternoon. The detention follows BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia’s complaint to Sector 20 police against SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria.

“While I was part of the panel discussion... he (Bhadouria) manhandled me, physically assaulted me and threatened me of consequences,” Bhatia stated in his complaint. His official Twitter handle showed a video clip of the alleged assault.

Soon after Bhadouria was detained, dozens of SP workers, led by MP Surendra Singh Nagar, held a sit-in at the police station protesting against the action.

“During the show, Bhatia aggressively marched towards Anurag to assault him. Our spokesperson raised his hand in order to defend himself. Seeing this, Gaurav called the UP DGP and dialled the emergency police number to lodge a complaint with the police,” said Nagar.

“Bhatia also misbehaved... and now police have picked up our spokesperson. They have not revealed to us under what sections has he been charged,” said Nagar.

Manoj Pant, station house officer of Sector 20 police station, said, ”Taking cognizance of the complaint, we have booked Bhadouria under Indian penal code sections 352 and 506 for assault and criminal intimidation.”

