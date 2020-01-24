Sandeep Dikshit unhappy at exclusion from star campaigner list

delhi

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:57 IST

Congress’s former MP Sandeep Dikshit on Friday expressed his displeasure at being excluded from a list of 40 ‘star campaigners’ for the Delhi polls that includes all former MPS, except him.

The son of former three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Sandeep on Friday said, “Some leaders in AICC (All India Congress Committee) are not comfortable with me and I have serious differences with them that is why my name has been kept out from the list of star campaigners.”

Many close to Sandeep said that while the Congress party was marketing themselves on the work done by Sheila Dikshit, they were ignoring her son, who was himself the two-time Lok Sabha MP from east Delhi.

Taking stock of Sandeep’s comments, Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said that the exclusion of his name was not deliberate and that he was an important part of the Congress family.

“Sandeep Dikshit is a loyal soldier of the party and his importance is no less. That too at a time when our entire campaign is around the work done by Sheila Dikshit,” Dev said.

Months after his mother’s death Sandeep had asked for AICC Delhi in-charge PC Chacko’s resignation from the party. He had alleged that a series of letters written by Chacko to his mother, Sheila Dikshit, just days before her death had deeply disturbed her. Dikshit died last year on July 20.

Though away from active campaigning Sandeep Dikshit has started a video series on Delhi and has been questioning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal through his “Kaam Ki Baat” videos.