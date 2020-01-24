e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Sandeep Dikshit unhappy at exclusion from star campaigner list

Sandeep Dikshit unhappy at exclusion from star campaigner list

delhi Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Congress’s former MP Sandeep Dikshit on Friday expressed his displeasure at being excluded from a list of 40 ‘star campaigners’ for the Delhi polls that includes all former MPS, except him.

The son of former three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Sandeep on Friday said, “Some leaders in AICC (All India Congress Committee) are not comfortable with me and I have serious differences with them that is why my name has been kept out from the list of star campaigners.”

Many close to Sandeep said that while the Congress party was marketing themselves on the work done by Sheila Dikshit, they were ignoring her son, who was himself the two-time Lok Sabha MP from east Delhi.

Taking stock of Sandeep’s comments, Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said that the exclusion of his name was not deliberate and that he was an important part of the Congress family.

“Sandeep Dikshit is a loyal soldier of the party and his importance is no less. That too at a time when our entire campaign is around the work done by Sheila Dikshit,” Dev said.

Months after his mother’s death Sandeep had asked for AICC Delhi in-charge PC Chacko’s resignation from the party. He had alleged that a series of letters written by Chacko to his mother, Sheila Dikshit, just days before her death had deeply disturbed her. Dikshit died last year on July 20.

Though away from active campaigning Sandeep Dikshit has started a video series on Delhi and has been questioning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal through his “Kaam Ki Baat” videos.

top news
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News