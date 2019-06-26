Sealing in Lajpat Nagar: Jain writes to Bhure Lal

State urban development minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday wrote to Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee’s member Bhure Lal, urging him to direct the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to refrain from sealing and demolishing commercial establishments at Lajpat Nagar’s Amar Colony.

In a letter to Lal, Jain said the validity of ‘the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011’ has been extended till December 31, 2020 by ‘the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act, 2017’.

The letter comes a day after the SDMC deferred sealing action in Lajpat Nagar.

