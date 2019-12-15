Several Jamia students detained following violent protests in Delhi over citizenship law

delhi

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 20:55 IST

Following anti-citizenship law protests that turned violent in south Delhi’s New Friends Colony area on Sunday evening, Delhi Police personnel allegedly marched into the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus and brought about 150 students out of the premises. Many students said the detained students were not part of the protest and were inside the university library.

Sounds of students screaming could be heard emanating from the campus with the Delhi Police firing tear gas shells. Both sides pelted stones while a violent confrontation also took place near the Jamia Millia Islamia metro station.

Protesters could be seen hurling crude petrol bombs while the policemen occasionally retaliated with stones. A distance of about 50-70 metres separated the Delhi Police personnel from the protesters.

In a statement, the Jamia Millia Islamia University said that it has already declared winter vacation and postponed semester examinations after a clash between the police and students on Friday. The university will remain shut till January 6.

“A large number of students staying in hostels have already left and the Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar has appealed to all students to maintain peace,” the statement said.

“Around six policemen have been injured in the stone pelting during the protests. We are yet to ascertain the identities,” DCP South East Chinmoy Biswal said, news agency ANI reported.