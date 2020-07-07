Sisodia asks govt schools to involve guest teachers for online classes

delhi

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:23 IST

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday asked all the 1,030 government schools in the city to employ the services of guest or contractual teachers “in the ongoing online teaching-learning process”. Around 20,000 guest teachers, employed in Delhi government schools contractually, were rendered jobless after their contracts lapsed in May.

On July 2, Sisodia had announced that the guest teachers would be engaged in the online teaching process underway in all government schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday, Sisodia said, “It has come to my notice that despite very clear instructions on July 2, 2020, many schools are not involving guest and contractual teachers in implementing the new teaching-learning plan. Our plan will not be effective unless all teachers, including guest and contractual teachers, who have had a direct role in taking classes with children in the pre-lockdown phase, are not involved once again.”

Sisodia said that the new plan does not just involve sending worksheets or conducting online classes, but also staying connected with every child via regular follow-ups. “It’s possible only when all teachers of the schools take individual responsibility for a certain number of children. Therefore, all teachers must be engaged to ensure that all children take part in teaching-learning activities and to keep track of their well-being,” the education minister wrote.

He directed the DoE to instruct all heads of schools (HoS) to take the services of the guest teachers. “Please instruct all the HoS to call all willing guest and contractual teachers who rendered their services before the summer vacation in May 2020 and continue employing their services in teaching-learning and any other function assigned to the school,” Sisodia said.

The All India Guest Teachers Association welcomed the move. Shoeb Rana, a guest teacher at a government school in Sunder Nagri and a member of the association, said, “This is a big relief for the guest teachers since many schools were not calling them back to work citing the fact that there was no official confirmation by the government. The education minister’s letter has made things clear now.”