Sisodia to present results of Outcome Budget on March 20, rank depts based on performance

In a first, Delhiites will get to see the progress of government projects that were announced in last year’s budget. On Wednesday, the Delhi government decided to make the results of its Outcome Budget public to ensure “greater transparency” in governance, a government spokesperson said.

The detailed hits and misses of various government agencies in the period from April 1 to December, 2017 will be presented by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a special speech on March 20 in the Delhi Assembly, a day before he presents the 2018-19 budget on March 21. People will be able to live stream the minister’s presentation from the assembly’s website www.delhiassembly.nic.in.

Introduced for the first time in the national capital in March last year, the Outcome Budget, according to the Aam Aadmi Party government, is a progress report of the work done by various departments.

Sisodia, who is also the city’s finance minister, directed principal secretary (finance) SN Sahai to prepare a department-wise summary of performance against critical indicators mentioned in the 2017-18 Outcome Budget.

In its presentation, the government will rank departments based on their performance. Sisodia has specifically asked for mentioning names of the heads of the departments to ensure they “are made accountable”.

“The planning department should clearly highlight the % of critical indicators that were on track and off track as on December 31, 2017, and the top 5-10 achievements for each department,” the order issued by Sisodia on Wednesday read.

“It is a small-scale model of competitive federalism. The aim is not only to let people know where their money is being spent and how much of the promised works have been completed. Making the results of Outcome Budget public will bring healthy competition among various departments too,” a government spokesperson said.

However, some officials said that comparing departments on the basis of “critical indicators” will be difficult. “The list of indicators runs into thousands. It will be like comparing apples with oranges as projects taken up by different departments are different from each other,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

The order issued by Sisoida also asked the planning department to summarise its own learning from the process. “We have been asked to list out how this comprehensive outcome budgeting exercise has been useful in improving governance and performance orientation of the Delhi government. We also have to suggest what new measures can be taken to strengthen the 2018-19 budget,” an official from the department said.

It has been decided that from this year, the results of the Outcome Budget will be presented annually a day before the Delhi Budget is formally tabled in the assembly.