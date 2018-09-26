Six-lane flyover to decongest traffic in east Delhi

To decongest parts of North and East Delhi, Delhi lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday approved a six-lane flyover and road improvement projects. The projects, which will be implemented by the Delhi government’s Public Works Department, were tabled at the meeting of Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre, a technical body to approve all transport and road infrastructure projects in the city, on Tuesday.

The Delhi PWD plans to construct a six-lane flyover between the Ghazipur intersection on National Highway-24 and Apsara border on GT Road to ease congestion.

A senior PWD official said the department has done a detailed feasibility study of the project. As per the plan, the 2.2km flyover will start from the Shrestha Vihar road-over-bridge and touch down at Vivek Vihar intersection. “This will ease traffic movement on the stretch, especially near Vivek Vihar, Sunder Nagar, Ramprastha Colony and Anand Vihar,” said the official. “Up and down ramps will be provided to connect this elevated corridor near Shresthra and Ramprastha intersections,” said the official. But UTTIPEC gave a conditional approval to the project. Delhi PWD has to incorporate a provision for non-motorised vehicles and pedestrians and submit it before the technical body within 15 days.

The technical body also approved two short-term road improvement plans near the Rani Jhansi flyover. According to PWD officials, there is massive traffic congestion near the under-construction flyover.

Two median cuts between Kashmere Gate and the flyover will be closed temporarily. Similarly, two cuts between the other end of the flyover and Panchkuian T-junction will be closed.

“The proposal includes removal of all existing rotaries and converting them into signalised junctions. The proposal will decongest traffic from Kashmere Gate junction to Rani Jhansi flyover and on the other side of the flyover till Panchkuian Marg,” said the official.

