Six neighbours in Delhi kill food delivery exec who would ‘bully them’

Six neighbours of a 22-year-old food delivery boy murdered him by first strangling him with an iron wire and then stabbing him at least six times in the abdomen at an abandoned farmhouse in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai on Monday night. His body was found buried in a farmland and covered with dry leaves and garbage near the farmhouse, almost 40 hours after he went missing and subsequently murdered, the police said.

Four men, including the two prime suspects Sombir Singhal and Vicky Jha, were arrested while two other suspects — Ravindra Bisht and Golu — were absconding.

Police said the suspects told them that Surjit Kashyap, the victim, bullied and threatened them.

They also claimed that they held a grudge against him because Kashyap had beaten them up a few years ago.

“Their interrogation led to the recovery of Kashyap’s body on Wednesday morning from the ditch near the farmhouse, about 800 metres from the Neb Sarai police station,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar.

Kashyap’s family members, however, rejected police’s claims. They said it was the suspects who had been bullying Kashyap. They also claimed that they had stabbed Kashyap a few years ago. They also alleged that the killers mutilated his body by stabbing him in the eyes and cutting open his abdomen.

The police dismissed their allegations. They said Kashyap’s body had started decaying because being left in the open for over 36 hours. “Kashyap’s throat was not slit with any sharp weapon. He was in fact strangled with an iron wire, which caused a deep cut around his neck. Victim’s family reported him missing on Tuesday morning. We cracked the case, arrested the killers and found his body in less than 24 hours ,” said Kumar.

Kashyap is survived by his parents and seven siblings. They lived in Jawahar Park area in Neb Sarai.

Victim’s sister Archana said he left home around 2.30 pm on Monday after someone called him on his cell phone. Around two hours later, Kashyap’s mother found his phone switched off. The family panicked and filed a complaint when he did not return home till next morning.

Police said during the enquiry, they learnt that a friend of Kashyap’s brother had heard an inebriated Jha telling someone over phone about a murder that he and his friends had committed.

“We interrogated him and he confessed to the crime. He also led us the place where they had dumped Kashyap’s body,” the DCP said.

“On Monday, Kashyap threatened Singhal when he was at work. Singhal told his friend about it and they decided to kill him. The six men killed Kashyap at the farmhouse,” said Kumar.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 00:35 IST