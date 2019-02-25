Snatcher blurts out crime he wasn’t asked during police interrogation, helps them solve stabbing case

An alleged snatcher’s denial about a crime he wasn’t asked about during questioning in another incident helped police solve a stabbing and robbery of a canteen owner in east Delhi on Friday, police said.

In the early hours of Friday, police said, Ishwar Dayal, a 45-year-old owner of a canteen at GTB Hospital, was walking back home when he was waylaid by four robbers and stabbed six times — on his neck and mouth — when he resisted their attempt to rob him.

Although Dayal survived the attack, the robbers managed to make off with his mobile phone. They were, however, spotted on CCTV camera. The footage, however, was not clear enough to confirm the identities of the suspects.

While police were investigating the stabbing incident, two of the four suspects allegedly struck again. This time they were not as lucky.

“They tried to snatch a mobile phone again near GTB Hospital on Saturday morning. But one of them, Gulshan, was caught by a hospital guard and handed over to us,” said Meghna Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara).

When police began interrogating 22-year-old Gulshan, they realised he was a habitual snatcher. “When we began questioning him about his involvement in other crimes, he ended up blurting out that he wasn’t involved in the Friday’s stabbing incident. This denial was unusual as we hadn’t even mentioned that case,” said the DCP.

The investigators immediately went back to the CCTV footage and analysed the suspects again. “Gulshan sports golden hair. The suspect who was stabbing Dayal too had golden hair. When we confronted Gulshan with the footage, he confessed to the crime and gave away the identities of his associates,” said the DCP.

The police then went on to arrest the three other suspects — identified as Nikhil, Rahul and Amit — all aged between 22 and 26. They are allegedly part of a seven-member gang that is alleged to be involved in 19 confirmed cases of robberies and snatchings.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 00:58 IST