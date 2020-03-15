Soon, automated multilevel parkings at Janakpuri District Centre, Vikaspuri to help ease congestion

delhi

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 21:06 IST

In order to beat the shrinking parking space in west Delhi, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will construct two automated multilevel parking in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri.

The move, officials said, is aimed at streamlining parking related problems in both the areas, which are dotted with popular markets.

According to SDMC officials, in Janakpuri the multilevel parking will come up near the District Centre, which is a major commercial hub in west Delhi. In Vikaspuri, it will be built near PVR multiplex market to do away with parking related problems.

The officials said that multilevel parking project for the Janakpuri site is being handled on a priority basis, with south corporation commissioner Gyanesh Bharti conducting an inspection of the site on Saturday. Bharti also issued necessary instructions to the concerned engineers to submit a detailed report about the project in a couple of weeks.

“In Janakpuri, the multilevel parking will be built on a plot measuring 5,000 square metres, opposite the police station. It will have a capacity to accommodate 530 cars. Similarly, the multilevel parking facility of Vikaspuri will be built in a 3,000 square metre plot and will accommodate 300 cars. This move will also end unauthorised parking by the visitors on nearby roads and lanes,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Former south corporation mayor and Janakpuri councillor, Narendra Chawla said that currently lack of parking space is one of the major issues in Janakpuri market areas, especially at the District Centre. He said that construction of multilevel parking has been a long pending demand of the traders of the market place.

“The parking space at Janakpuri District Centre is shrinking while the number of visitors is increasing every day. There are number of offices and restaurants situated here, which remain crowded. This results in a severe parking problem in the area and also creates traffic logjams on adjoining roads. Multilevel car park facility will not only address parking problem in the area but also help in streamlining traffic congestion in the region,” Chawla said.

The south corporation officials said that roughly the area right now has a parking capacity of around 250-300 cars, compared to a daily demand is of over 500 cars. At present, authorised parking is allowed at District Centre basement (50-60 cars), at Najafgarh Road (50 cars), and at an empty plot which can accommodate 150 cars.

Officials said that due to heavy parking demand, visitors especially in the evening hours, illegally park their vehicles on road sides, which lead to traffic snarls. The civic body and the traffic department often conduct drives to remove such illegally parked cars, but the such efforts never seem to be enough.

The officials said that the paperwork for the project is almost ready and the work for Janakpuri District Centre multilevel parking will begin in a few months.

The proposal is ready and it will soon be sent to the standing committee meeting and bids will be invited after it is approved by the south corporation house. The facility will start functioning in two years. Vikaspuri multilevel parking facility project will be sent for approval after the bids of Janakpuri parking are invited,” the official said.

The officials added that the multilevel parking facility at the District Centre will also have space for commercial activities such as shops and restaurants.

The decision to construct multilevel parking comes at a time when the civic agencies are implementing the new parking policy. Amit Bhatt, director, integrated transport at World Resources Institute (India), said that construction of multilevel parking is not the solution to parking problem as there are many such facilities which are lying underutilised across the city.

He said that the parking policy, which was notified last year by the Delhi government, talks about the solution of parking problems with the help of area specific parking management plans.

“Multilevel parking facilities at Nehru Place, Hauz Khas and Connaught Place are underutilised. Instead of constructing multilevel parking the civic body should make Parking Management Area Plan (PMAP) to discourage on-street parking and ensure its full implementation,” Bhatt said.