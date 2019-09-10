Specially abled girls trained in self defence

delhi

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 01:31 IST

As many as 57 specially abled school girls participated in Delhi Police’s two-week long self defence training program, Delhi police said on Monday.

The 14-day workshop that concluded on Monday was attended by 1500 school girls.

Geeta Rani Verma, deputy commissioner of police SPUWAC (Special Police Unit for Women and Children) said the workshop was organized under Sashakti scheme of the police force.

Verma said, in the concluding training session on Monday all participants were given certificates.

“The special feature of the program was that 57 specially challenged girl students also underwent 15 day self defence training with other 1443 participants.

The 57 students are from government co-ed school sector 5 in R.K. Puram and from Pramilabai Chavan School, Karkardooma, Delhi,” the DCP said.

Police said, SPUWAC has already been awarded entry into Limca book of records for imparting self defence training to 2.08 lakh girls in 2017.

The DCP also told participants that they should be more vigilant and aware towards their safety and adopt certain security measures to stay safe.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 01:31 IST