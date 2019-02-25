Students of Daulat Ram College protest over hostel timings

Around 200 students of Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College protested till around 4am on Sunday demanding facilities in their hostels.

“Even after paying the highest hostel fee across colleges in Delhi University, we get nothing. At 7.30pm, our curfew is the earliest among all girls’ colleges. In the absence of a computer room and television, we feel liked we are in prison. We are not even allowed to access the campus garden at night,” said a third-year student, requesting anonymity.

Some students alleged that college authorities had locked them inside their hostels to prevent them from joining the protest.

“We were shouting and calling the hostel warden for help but none turned up. At around 4:30 am, our principal turned up and unlocked us. We complained against the hostel warden for mentally harassing us. She also checks our mobile phones frequently,” said a second-year student.

Maurice Nagar police station officers confirmed the complaint and said they will write to the college authority on Monday. When contacted, hostel warden Kavita denied the allegation

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 01:04 IST