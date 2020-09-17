e-paper
Teenager gang-raped in Delhi, three arrested

Policemen chased the suspects which forced them to abandon their motorcycle and the robbed items

delhi Updated: Sep 17, 2020 11:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A police patrol in the area rushed to the scene after they heard the girl’s cries for help when the suspects fled with the survivor’s purse.
Three men allegedly gang-raped a 17-year-old girl at knifepoint on Tuesday night when she was returning home from a relative’s place in north-east Delhi with her brother-in-law, who was injured while protecting the teenager, police said. A police patrol in the area rushed to the scene after they heard the girl’s cries for help when the suspects fled with the survivor’s purse. “The policemen chased the suspects which forced them to abandon their motorcycle and the robbed items. We used the motorcycle’s registration number to identify and arrest all the three suspects on Wednesday,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

The suspects are aged between 25 and 30 and residents of north-east Delhi, the officer added. He said their criminal antecedents were being verified.

“They [the girl and her brother-in-law] got off a bus near Mandoli Jail and were walking back to their home when the three suspects spotted them at an isolated street. The suspects pulled out knives and dragged the duo to an under-construction building nearby,” said the officer involved in the probe into the case. “The girl has told us that they first robbed her and then took turns to rape her. Her brother-in-law tried to put up a fight, but received a stab wound when he tried to grab one of their knives.” The injured brother-in-law was held at knifepoint.

The brother-in-law was treated for his injuries and is out of danger now.

