Thieves break into car in Delhi’s Aya Nagar, ‘steal’ Pomeranian, leave Superman cap

A four-year-old toy Pomeranian was taken away from a car parked near Aya Nagar main road in south Delhi on Saturday evening, police said. The dog’s owner, a 23-year-old artist from Greater Kailash-II, alleged that thieves also took away some cash and documents.

Deeya Sharma, the owner of the dog named Louis, said that the incident took place between 7.30 pm and 7.50 pm, when she had stopped by a grocery store on her way to Gurugram. Police have registered an FIR and are looking for the dog. The thieves left behind a Superman cap on the rear seat of the car, police said.

Fearing that Louis would stop eating in their absence, the family to whom the dog belongs has announced an award of Rs 10,000 to anyone who finds it for them.

“When I returned after 20 minutes, I found that the glass of the front passenger window was shattered. Louis and my bag containing cash and some important documents were missing. I looked around for Louis but couldn’t find him anywhere. I immediately called up my family and informed them about the incident,” said Sharma, a graduate from Delhi University.

When the woman’s family arrived, they called up the police to report the theft. A senior police officer who is not authorised to speak to the media, said that a case of theft has been registered at Fatehpur Beri police station and efforts are underway to nab the suspects.

Sharma said there were more cars parked near her vehicle which was stationed right next to the main road. “It is shocking that something like this can happen to your loved ones and valuables if you leave your car for a few minutes,” she said.

“Louis is a toy Pomeranian with a thick brown fur. I request the thieves to return Louis and keep the cash. My doggy is not going to eat in our absence. We have also printed posters of Louis and an award of Rs 10,000 cash will be given to whoever finds him,” she said.

Police have checked the CCTV footage from nearby stores and have spotted two suspects. “Two men are seen in the footage. We are questioning locals to identify them,” the police officer said. “We have registered a case of theft and efforts are underway to trace the dog and identify the accused,” deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar said.

