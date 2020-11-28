e-paper
Three held for stabbing man to death for refusing them a bidi

delhi Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Three men aged between 20 and 22 years were arrested for stabbing a man to death after he allegedly refused to share his bidi with them. Police said the three men had stabbed Siddhique on November 26 on the banks of the Yamuna, near Shaheen Bagh in south-east Delhi.

Police said the three men -- Mohammed Faizan,20, Mohammed Usman,22, and Jaheer Mansoori,20, are all residents of Abul Fazal Enclave and do not have a previous crime record. Police said they were alerted of the murder on the evening of November 26, by officials of the Al-Shifa hospital in Shaheen Bagh. The hospital authorities told police that a man was brought in with multiple stab wounds.

Deputy commissioner of police(south-east) RP Meena said police met a witness, who said that he and Siddhique were on the river banks after lunch when Faizan, Usman and Mansoori spotted them and asked them for a bidi.

“When they refused, those men started abusing and beating them. They ran towards Gali No. 6 to save themselves but the three chased them and again started beating them on the road. However, they were saved by the public. They were then going home when the three again chased them and attacked Siddique with a skewer they picked up from a nearby eatery,” said Meena.

The three men fled the spot after the incident. DCP Meena said the men were arrested from their hideout in Shaheen Bagh on Saturday. Police have recovered the skewer that was used in the murder.

Faizan, police said, runs a small shoe store in Jaitpur; Usman runs a garments shop in Seelampur, and Mansoori assists his father, a vehicle mechanic.

