To boost start-ups, Delhi govt plans collateral-free loans, dedicated helpline and doorstep assistance

delhi

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 23:25 IST

The Delhi government is planning to offer collateral-free loans and doorstep assistance of chartered accountants and lawyers to entrepreneurs with a view to encourage the growth of start-ups in the national capital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

The chief minister was speaking virtually at the IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global Summit and shared the Delhi government’s efforts in building a comprehensive start-up policy to turn the city into a global start-up destination.

“As part of the start-up policy, we plan to provide collateral-free loans for start-ups in priority areas. We will also enable easy access to experts who can aid start-ups with accounting, taxation, registration, legal help, digital marketing, and other such services. Further, Delhi government will align its public procurement in a manner that a fixed percentage of all of our goods and services are procured through recognised start-ups,” he said.

The chief minister said a dedicated helpline will also be set up to answer all start-up related queries and address grievances. “Individuals and start-ups will be able to use the government of Delhi’s doorstep service, by dialling 1076 and get a CA and/or lawyer to help them incorporate a company from their home or office,” he said.

Kejriwal reiterated that there are over 7,000 start-ups -- valued at an estimated $50 billion -- in Delhi, making it the city with the highest number of active start-ups in the country. He said the Delhi government is taking unprecedented short and long-term steps to ensure start-ups have access to the best quality human capital by imparting entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in schools and opening the Delhi skill and entrepreneurship university.

“The Delhi government is also setting up a hi-tech business park at Rani Khera on 150 acres. This will be just 15 minutes from the Delhi international airport. It will be a first of its kind and will have IT & service industries, among others. The park will have green buildings, large size workspaces on every floor, multi-purpose business facilities, and pedestrian plazas. It will have retail, and food and beverage amenities of all kinds,” he said.

Kejriwal added that the Delhi government will develop this business park in seven phases. The first phase of work -- the construction of a multi-storeyed building of 15 lakh square feet -- will be completed by August 31, 2022, he said.