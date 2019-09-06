To calm rush, govt looks to hike number of PUC centres

delhi

The Delhi government has put in place a slew of measures to placate the heavy rush at pollution check centres in the city since the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act on September 1. These include stretching working hours, drafting an augmentation plan, and throwing open pollution check centres in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots and terminals in the city for private vehicles are.

“In order to augment the pollution under check (PUC) certificate facilities, public notice is to be issued in newspapers, seeking applications for authorisation of PUC centres… We shall also instruct the existing PUC centres to operate from 7am to 10pm, till the time the situation normalises,” the Delhi government’s transport department said in a statement on Friday.

There are 938 operational PUC centres in Delhi and their timings are not uniform. Usually, most operate between 7am and 10pm.

“The DTC has 43 PUC centres in its depots and terminals that are authorised for pollution checking for public vehicles… DTC has spare capacity and may be instructed to provide PUC facilities to private vehicle owners,” the statement said.

The enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, has led to an increase in the number of vehicles lining up for pollution tests, with around 45,000 vehicles turning up in PUC centres every day since September 1. The rush, according to figures shared by the government, is more than twice the average number of vehicles that go for pollution test each day in normal circumstances.

Earlier, the penalty for driving a vehicle that violated the pollution check levels attracted a penalty of ₹1,000 for the first offence and ₹2,000 for subsequent offences. Under the amended laws, they attract a flat penalty of ₹10,000.

Meanwhile on Friday, a PUC centre had its license scrapped by transport minister Kailash Gahlot for allegedly overcharging customers.

