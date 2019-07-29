Traffic advisory issued over kanwar movement in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory to commuters over movement of kanwariyas in the Kalindi Kunj region.

The advisory was for vehicles going towards Noida from Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, Faridabad and other southeast Delhi areas.

According to the advisory, due to likely heavy pedestrian movement of kanwariyas on Monday and Tuesday, all motorists and public have been asked to avoid Road number 13A -- main road connecting Mathura Road with Kalindi Kunj -- and Agra Canal Road leading towards Noida. Motorists have been advised to use Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway for going towards Noida and plan their journey accordingly, the advisory said.

According to the advisory, Noida police is managing the movement of Kanwariyas by stopping traffic from Delhi. To manage the Noida-bound vehicular movement Delhi’s traffic department has advised the commuters coming from Sarita Vihar, Kalkaji, Jasola to use Mathura Road via Ashram and DND to reach Noida.

The advisory added that one carriageway of Road 13A (towards Kalindi Kunj) has been provided for the movement of Kanwariyas hence there will be no traffic on this route till July .

Noida bound traffic from Faridabad has also been stopped to ply towards Kalindi Kunj. Similarly traffic on Agra Canal Road will remain completely stopped. Traffic coming from Kalindi and going towards Meethapur will not be allowed to ply on Agra Canal Road, advisory said.

