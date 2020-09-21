Traffic diversions in place at Ashram junction, Sarai Kale Khan flyover

delhi

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 05:02 IST

With work on the underpass connecting the Nizamuddin Railway Bridge and the busy Ashram intersection in south Delhi picking up pace, the Delhi traffic police on Monday released an elaborate vehicular diversion plan to accommodate the construction and the traffic volume.

This traffic plan accommodates the ongoing repair work on the one-way flyover in front of the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, traffic police said.

According to the traffic police advisory, the construction work would affect traffic movement between east Delhi, south Delhi, Faridabad and Noida for at least a year.

The 750-metre underpass, which was conceived in December 2015, aims to provide a signal-free ride between Nizamuddin and New Friends Colony on Mathura Road. This is much needed as the Ashram intersection is an important link connecting central and south Delhi and also the satellite towns of Noida and Faridabad.

The intersection, one of the busiest in the national capital, connects Mathura Road, National Highway-2 and the Ring Road (linking the flyovers of Lajpat Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan with the DND Flyway).

Data released by the traffic department shows that after the easing of lockdown restrictions, when construction work on the stretch was resumed with preliminary diversions, the intersection saw 2.8 lakh vehicles a day, or about 11,600 vehicles an hour.

While releasing the traffic diversion plan for the Ashram intersection, traffic police advised commuters to avoid the intersection altogether, if possible, in view of the ongoing construction work.

Under the new traffic management plan, all vehicles on Ring Road -- going towards Sarita Vihar, Badarpur, Faridabad and approaching the Ashram Chowk from Moolchand -- can take a right onto Captain Gaur Marg from under the Lajpat Nagar flyover or take the left loop across the Modi Mill flyover and descend on to Mathura Road near Sukhdev Vihar for their onward journey.

Cars and two-wheelers approaching Ashram Chowk from Sarai Kale Khan and Noida -- going towards SaritaVihar, Badarpur and Faridabad -- can take a left on CV Raman Marg. They can then take a right either at Mata Mandir Marg or Johar Marg to reach Mathura Road.

Additional CP (traffic) SD Mishra said this plan will first be implemented on a trial basis to acclimatise commuters to the new routes. He also said with the public works department (PWD) also carrying out emergency repair work on the Sarai Kale Khan flyover, traffic movement is expected to remain heavy in the area.

“PWD is carrying out emergency repairs on the Sarai Kale Khan flyover. This is expected to continue for another two weeks. As the work is being carried out in parts, only one carriageway of the flyover is available for traffic going towards Raj Ghat. This has resulted in congestion near the flyover,” Mishra said.

To manage the traffic load, all vehicles approaching the Sarai Kale Khan flyover from Ashram or from Barapullah flyover will be restricted to the left carriageway of the Sarai Kale Khan flyover.

“All traffic bound for National Highway-24, east Delhi and Ghaziabad -- descending from Barapullah flyover and approaching Sarai Kale Khan -- can opt to go straight ahead and take Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway. They can also take a left towards Mayur Vihar Pusta Road and rejoin NH-24 or Vikas Marg,” the traffic plan read.

Traffic department said ample signboards will be put up to direct commuters towards the new routes.