Transfers, postings, advertisements: Times when Kejriwal clashed with the Centre

The fight over who has the final say in governing Delhi began in 2014 when the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party first formed the government in the national Capital for 49 days. Kejriwal had then staged a dharna demanding the Delhi police be put under state government.

The 49-day AAP government was then followed by a one-year phase where Delhi was under the President’s rule. This period was sharply criticised by the AAP which alleged that governance in the city was being “grossly neglected”.

The face off between the Centre, through the LG, and the Kejriwal led state government turned into a long drawn bitter battle 2015 onwards when the AAP returned to power with a massive win of 67 of the 70 assembly seats.

Since then, the two have had showdowns on several issues such as the appointment of officers, getting approvals for government projects and control over the state’s anti-corruption branch.

Here is a look at a few flashpoints:

Turf war over Anti-Corruption Branch

— Delhi government appointed SS Yadav as ACB chief; L-G appointed MS Meena as ACB chief

— AAP government passed a resolution against the MHA notification in Delhi Assembly

Transfer, postings of officers

— AAP government opposed Centre’s decision to appoint Shakuntala Gamlin as acting chief secretary

— AAP government opposed appointment of Dharam Pal as Home Secretary; Delhi government gave additional charge of Home to principal secretary to CM, Rajendra Kumar. Dharam Pal was later transferred out of Delhi and SN Sahai was appointed new home secretary

— AAP government accused L-G and the Centre of obstructing crackdown on tax defaulters when VAT Commissioner Vijay Kumar was transferred out of Delhi

Showdown over government decisions

Delhi government’s orders struck down by L-G:

1. Increase stamp duty and circle rate of agricultural land

2. Suspension order of two DANICS officers by Satyendra Jain

3. Setting up commission of inquiry to probe alleged CNG fitness scam, irregularities in DDCA

4. Proposal to introduce app-based bus aggregator service in city

Legislative powers

— AAP government passed 14 legislative Bills in the Assembly

— Most of the bills have been sent back by the Centre

Government Advertisements

Aam Aadmi Party was fined Rs. 97 crore for spending public money on advertisements that ‘projected Arvind Kejriwal instead of the achievements of the state government’.

This followed the Comptroller and Auditor General observation that the government’s Rs 526-crore publicity blitz had been misused.

Chief secretary showdown

Officers of the Delhi government had been on partial strike for about four months demanding safer working environment after chief secretary Anshu Prakash accused some AAP legislators of assaulting him at the official bungalow of Kejriwal.

Bureaucrat’s protest

— The battle over who has a major say in running Delhi further deepened in June this year with Kejriwal and three of his cabinet colleagues staging a sit-in at the visitor's room of the L-G office for nine days.

— Their demand was for the L-G to intervene and ask bureaucrats to resume normal work and meet ministers. The officers are on strike since the Prakash incident.