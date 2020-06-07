Two dead after speeding bike hits road divider in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri

delhi

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 00:55 IST

Two men were killed on Saturday after the allegedly speeding motorcycle they were riding hit a road divider when the rider lost its control while descending a flyover in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri, the police said.

According to the police, the two men, identified as Gulshan, 23, and Sunny, 24, worked as e-rickshaw drivers. The head and face of one of them was so badly crushed in the accident that it was difficult to identify him, they said. Broken pieces of helmets and the motorcycle were found scattered on the road, said a police officer associated with the case which was registered regarding the accident at the Vikaspuri police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said the accident took place at around 9pm on Saturday when the two men were coming from Peeragarhi side on the motorcycle.

The police said the witnesses told them that the rider was driving the motorcycle at high speed and lost his balance while descending the Vikaspuri flyover. “The two-wheeler then crashed into the road divider with the two men falling off the motorcycle. The two men skid on the road to some distance which caused multiple injuries,” said a police officer privy to the case.

Some passersby had informed a constable who was patrolling the area about the accident. The constable reached the spot and alerted the police station. An accident spot inspection team arrived and a centralised accident and trauma services (CATS) ambulance was also called in, said the police.

“The two motorcyclists were declared dead on the spot by the CATS staff. The two men were residents of southwest Delhi’s Hastsal Vihar in Uttam Nagar. Their bodies will be handed over to the family after an autopsy” the DCP said.

The police said they are probing if the two men were hit by an unknown vehicle.