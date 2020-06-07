e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Two dead after speeding bike hits road divider in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri

Two dead after speeding bike hits road divider in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri

According to the police, the two men, identified as Gulshan, 23, and Sunny, 24, worked as e-rickshaw drivers. The head and face of one of them was so badly crushed in the accident that it was difficult to identify him, they said.

delhi Updated: Jun 08, 2020 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The police said the witnesses told them that the rider was driving the motorcycle at high speed and lost his balance while descending the Vikaspuri flyover.
The police said the witnesses told them that the rider was driving the motorcycle at high speed and lost his balance while descending the Vikaspuri flyover.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Two men were killed on Saturday after the allegedly speeding motorcycle they were riding hit a road divider when the rider lost its control while descending a flyover in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri, the police said.

According to the police, the two men, identified as Gulshan, 23, and Sunny, 24, worked as e-rickshaw drivers. The head and face of one of them was so badly crushed in the accident that it was difficult to identify him, they said. Broken pieces of helmets and the motorcycle were found scattered on the road, said a police officer associated with the case which was registered regarding the accident at the Vikaspuri police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said the accident took place at around 9pm on Saturday when the two men were coming from Peeragarhi side on the motorcycle.

The police said the witnesses told them that the rider was driving the motorcycle at high speed and lost his balance while descending the Vikaspuri flyover. “The two-wheeler then crashed into the road divider with the two men falling off the motorcycle. The two men skid on the road to some distance which caused multiple injuries,” said a police officer privy to the case.

Some passersby had informed a constable who was patrolling the area about the accident. The constable reached the spot and alerted the police station. An accident spot inspection team arrived and a centralised accident and trauma services (CATS) ambulance was also called in, said the police.

“The two motorcyclists were declared dead on the spot by the CATS staff. The two men were residents of southwest Delhi’s Hastsal Vihar in Uttam Nagar. Their bodies will be handed over to the family after an autopsy” the DCP said.

The police said they are probing if the two men were hit by an unknown vehicle.

tags
top news
Centre relaxes norms for import of certain drugs
Centre relaxes norms for import of certain drugs
Delhi govt sets up 24x7 helpdesks in its hospitals to help needy patients
Delhi govt sets up 24x7 helpdesks in its hospitals to help needy patients
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
Odisha cops exhume body parts of youth killed over suspicion of witchcraft
Odisha cops exhume body parts of youth killed over suspicion of witchcraft
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Nursing officers to govern Covid patients’ admissions in Delhi pvt hospitals: Delhi govt
Nursing officers to govern Covid patients’ admissions in Delhi pvt hospitals: Delhi govt
TMC ups the ante with direct attack on Centre ahead of Amit Shah’s Bengal address
TMC ups the ante with direct attack on Centre ahead of Amit Shah’s Bengal address
Vikram Chandra on end to virtually all restrictions from Monday, other stories
Vikram Chandra on end to virtually all restrictions from Monday, other stories
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In