Two from Mathura arrested for cheating Delhi businessman of Rs 63,000

Two men were arrested for duping an east Delhi-based businessman of ₹63,000 after tricking him into sharing the credentials of his bank account, police said on Saturday. Police suspect the two may also be involved in several other cases of cheating and fraud.

The two men from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, identified only by their first names Samir and Tahir, allegedly contacted gymnasium owner Vijay Kumar on Thursday saying they wanted to become members of his gym, police said. They allegedly obtained Kumar’s bank details and OTP (one time password) by saying they wanted to transfer their membership fee through an online payment system.

“They instead used the details to purchase three mobile phones worth ₹43,000 and to transfer ₹20,000 into their account,” said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma.

Police said Kumar received a call on Thursday where an unknown caller claimed to want to join his gym. The caller asked Kumar to share his bank account details so that the membership fee could be transferred. A few minutes later, the accused called Kumar back and told him that his attempts to transfer through an online payment system were unsuccessful, a police officer associated with the case said.

“The caller then tricked Kumar into sharing the OTP that he received on his mobile for completing the payment. Kumar gave him the OTP and with minutes he received messages informing him about transactions worth ₹63,000. He immediately contacted the bank and requested to stop further transactions,” said the officer.

DCP Verma said Kumar filed a case with the Connaught Place police station and the special staff team was tasked to probe it. The team immediately contacted the online commerce site through which the cellphones were bought.

“Our team members posed as delivery boys and reached the place in Mathura where the suspect had asked for the delivery of the mobile phones on Friday. The suspect initially sent a child to collect the delivery. When refused, Tahir and Samir turned up and were apprehended,” said Verma.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 01:41 IST