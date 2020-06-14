e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Two security guards beaten to death with sticks in Delhi’s Narela: Police

Two security guards beaten to death with sticks in Delhi’s Narela: Police

According to the police, the two guards were on night duty on Saturday when they were beaten up with sticks inside a building on the premises of a private company.

delhi Updated: Jun 14, 2020 19:13 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
New Delhi
The duo suffered fractures in limbs and did not have any visible injury in head and other vital parts of the body, the police said.
The duo suffered fractures in limbs and did not have any visible injury in head and other vital parts of the body, the police said. (Photo used for representational purpose only)
         

Two private security guards, in their 20s, died allegedly after being beaten up with sticks by a group of men in outer Delhi’s Narela, police said on Sunday.

It was not immediately known what led to the assault of Amit (22) and Sunil (24), both residents of Gautam Colony in Narela.

According to the police, the two guards were on night duty on Saturday when they were beaten up with sticks inside a building on the premises of a private company.

On hearing their cries, other guards reached the spot, but the assailants managed to flee towards the adjoining forest area.

Amit and Sunil were rushed to MV Hospital and subsequently referred to BSA Hospital where they died, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Gaurav Sharma said.

The duo suffered fractures in limbs and did not have any visible injury in head and other vital parts of the body, the police said, adding that it indicated the assailants might not have intended to kill them.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

The police are probing if other workers deployed on the premises were behind the killing or outsiders were involved.

The police said suspects were being rounded up.

