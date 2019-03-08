Union cabinet okays 3 of six routes under Delhi Metro Phase 4

After two years and several rounds of blame game between the Delhi government and the Centre, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday received Union cabinet’s clearance for three of six routes under its phase 4 expansion plans.

The Delhi government, which holds 50% stake in the Delhi Metro, however, criticised the Centre for sitting on the remaining three corridors.

“People of Delhi v disappointed that Centre has decided to approve only 3 of the 6 corridors. Why is Modi govt so much against the people of Delhi? “Why does Modi govt create obstacles in every project? There shud be no politics wid Delhi’s development. Delhi is nation’s capital (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

“The cabinet of Delhi had approved all the six corridors on December 21, last year. Even after more than two months of this decision, the union cabinet has approved only three corridors. No reason has been given as to why all the six corridors could not be approved,” said Delhi’s transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

According to the Union cabinet decision, the three corridors—Aerocity to Tughlakabad, Janakpuri to RK Ashram and Mukundpur to Maujpur—have been given priority because of its “high ridership” and its importance in addressing the rising traffic and pollution levels in the national capital.

Secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, and chairperson of DMRC, Durga Shanker Mishra said the approval of phase-IV will benefit citizens of those areas that have not made a mark on the metro map.

“We are truly living in an era of turning impossible into possible. Union Cabinet’s approval to two long pending demands of citizens of Delhi will further accelerate the process of unprecedented urbanisation in our cities and pave way for transformative economic opportunities,” Mishra tweeted on Thursday.

Apart from these, Rithala-Narela (21.72kms), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.58kms), Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-block (7.96kms), are still awaiting approval from the Centre under phase 4.

The cabinet said the three routes will require Rs 25,000 crore funding, 40% of which will be equally met by the state as well as the Centre. Around Rs 4, 177 crore will be met from state taxes, land rents, and interest during construction. The Delhi government had initially disapproved three of proposed routes calling it “financially unviable”. However, the routes were later cleared without any modifications.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 02:41 IST