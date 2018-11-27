UP bus rams into DTC driver, crushes him to death at Anand Vihar ISBT

A 33-year-old Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver was killed after a private bus rammed into him at the Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal on Sunday morning.

Police said the DTC bus driver was standing on the road and adjusting the left rear-view mirror when the private bus, with a Uttar Pradesh’s registration number, hit him. He was crushed between the two buses. The errant driver was caught by a bus conductor with the help of some passengers and handed over to the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Pankaj Singh said a case of rash driving and death by negligence has been registered under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at the Madhu Vihar police station.

“The first information report was registered on the complaint of a bus conductor.The errant driver, 55-year-old Idrish from Hapur, was arrested,” the DCP said.

The deceased bus driver, Shiv Kumar, hailed from Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh. Both buses were impounded and have been parked outside the Anand Vihar bus terminal police post. Police said the private bus was plying between Delhi and Garh Ganga in Uttar Pradesh. The DTC bus ferried passengers between Anand Vihar bus terminal and Gurugram.

Sachin Tomar, the bus conductor who is also an eyewitness, said the accident took place around 10 am, when they were leaving the bus terminal for Gurugram with two passengers on board. The DTC bus driver stopped the bus and went to the left side of the bus to adjust the rear-view mirror.

“Kumar was standing near the front exit door of the bus that was locked. He was busy adjusting the mirror when the driver of a speeding private bus negligently tried to overtake our bus from the left side, even though there was not enough space for the bus to pass. Kumar got sandwiched between the two buses and died,” Tomar said.

Kumar was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Kumar joined the DTC in 2011. He is survived by his wife and other family members, who live in Baghpat.

