Vehicle speeds through crowd in Delhi’s Model Town

delhi

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 08:11 IST

A video has emerged of a car ramming through people on Sunday night in north Delhi’s Model Town. People were seen clinging on to the car’s bonnet as the driver tried to escape the area.

Police said that they did not receive any information on the incident in Old Gupta Colony until a man approached them on Monday.

“Neither a call to the police control room was made after the incident, nor did any victim surface until a 35-year-old man Kamal approached us on Monday afternoon with injuries to his limbs,” said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west) [DCP].

The officer said that on Kamal’s statement, a case of causing hurt due to negligence and rash driving has been registered against an unknown person. “Kamal is a resident of north Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi and was passing by when he was hit by the reversing car,” said the officer.

The DCP said that the car and its driver remain to be identified. “Local residents haven’t been able to help us much, so we are checking CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify the car,” said the officer.

The 40-second long video showed a car amidst a crowd of people in the market of what police said was Sunday night. Police said that the driver appeared to be involved in a quarrel with some passersby.

Moments later, the car accelerated, hitting a few people in the process, it paused briefly before reversing at high speed. The car hit several people before ramming into a vehicle.

Just then some people were seen jumping on the car and smashing its windshield before the driver sped forward and escaped with at least two persons still on its bonnet at the time.

By Monday morning, the video was shared widely on social media.

